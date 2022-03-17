Keke Palmer reveals the secret to her meme-ability

“When I first started reading the script,”Common saying “I called my manager like, ‘Man, you know I don’t want to do a slave movie.'”Common’s manager said to him: “keep reading,”It didn’t take him long to get the meaning of his words. He claims he was “attracted [to] the twists and turns and that I never knew what was going to happen.”

Keke was equally thrilled to take on this project, which she described in her own words as “powerful.”

“It’s important for us all to look at history as a way to pull back the layers that have been hidden as it pertains to some of these atrocities,” Keke told Daily Pop. “Although we went through the intense journey with Alice, in the end of it, I felt not just happy for her or better inside about what she accomplished, but I was also able to take that same spirit with me into my life as a Black woman.”

AliceMarch 18th in the theaters