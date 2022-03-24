Keith Redmon Sues Anonymous Material for Breach of Contract

Keith Redmon is the Oscar-nominated producer. “The Revenant”The entertainment company is now suing Anonymous Content, who fired him from Anonymous Content in 2021. “breach of contract,”It claimed that it was involved in a “public smear campaign”By citing false allegations of sexual misconduct as the reason for his termination

Redmon was accused of making a sham marriage, according to the suit, filed in Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles County. “target”After a series of executive changes at the company’s top leadership in 2019, Steve Golin, founder, died. Anonymous then purchased a majority stake to the LLC Emerson Collective founded by Laurene Powell Jobs. Redmon claims that more than 70 Golin-era executive were fired or replaced after his death. Redmon also claims that employees left the company after he died. “escape” new leadership’s “mismanagement”And “abusive behavior.”

“With Anonymous’ new top-up focus on profits and credits, a deterioration of its creative standards and a mass exodus of talent from the Company soon followed,”Read the documents. “Vindictive retaliation awaited those who tried to keep the Company on track, with the most severe and outrageous treatment directed at Plaintiff Keith Redmon.”

“The Midnight Sky”All allegations against the producer were also dismissed “multiple acts of nonconsensual physical sexual misconduct,”The suit alleges that he was forced to resign because of open disagreements with senior leaders, including Dawn Olmstead, the CEO.

The lawsuit continues “Anonymous concocted a fabricated basis for terminating Redmon ‘for cause’ (there was no ‘cause’), refused to honor the terms of Redmon’s employment agreement and other obligations the Company owed to him, and ultimately resorted to a public smear campaign designed to falsely brand Redmon in the press as a perpetrator of multiple acts of nonconsensual physical sexual misconduct, none of which is true,”Redmon was also made a “target”By “voicing his concerns.”

As a result of his claims, Redmon alleges he’s owed “millions of dollars”In compensation, as well a “significant profit participation interest” from the company’s 25% stake in the Emmy-winning sitcom “Schitt’s Creek.” Pursuant to an oral agreement made with Golin on behalf of the company, Redmon claims he’s also owed episodic fees in the amount of $2,500 per episode.

Anonymous did not respond to Wednesday’s request for comment on the lawsuit.

Anonymous initially did not offer public comment following Redmond’s firing in mid-2021 aside from a Brief internal memo. According to Puck, the company stated in a November article that the termination was caused by a “troubling pattern of unacceptable behavior”That’s it! “comprehensive investigation”Multiple instances of sexual misconduct were discovered.

The producer doesn’t deny that he had. “consensual dalliances”His actions a decade ago were reminiscent of an incident of infidelity he still lives with. “did not constitute harassment or any other form of sexual misconduct,”According to the documents.