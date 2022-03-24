Harry Styles will release Harry’s House 3rd album on May 20

Harry Styles invites his fansIn “Harry’s House”This spring.

Grammy-winning pop star, 28, announced Wednesday the arrival of his third studio album. He provided few details and a cryptic clip.

The 13-track album — the follow-up to 2019’s “Fine Line” — will be released May 20.

The video accompanying Styles’ announcement follows him walking slowly across the stage of an ornate theater in the same outfit he wears in his promo photo. Styles smiles at the camera and stops smiling before the yellow house framework behind him pulls away.

“I could not be more excited”Harry Styles during a previous fall tour with ‘Fine Line.

Styles’ announcement follows a few days of online teases that included the emergence of the website youarehome.co, which featured a beige-colored door that was constantly updated with new images of books or themes. A photo of the earth, the cover of Ralph Waldo Emerson’s “Nature and Selected Essays”The visuals included a photo of Styles looking pensive and another image.

The stylish singer wrapped his Love on Tour — his second headlining outing since One Direction — – in late November. Styles played 42 U.S. shows and grossed nearly $95 million during theTour extremely successful.

In his fall run of live shows Styles consistently made headlines for his interactions with his audience, including Helping a Milwaukee fanher mom, who was also present.

The singer’s commitment to freedom of expression was also on display when he graced the cover of Vogue — the first man to do so — December 2020While wearing a ball dress.

Reacting to criticismStyles was unapologetic about some of his fashion choices.

“To not wear (something) because it’s females’ clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes,” he told Variety. “And I think what’s exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn’t have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred.”

