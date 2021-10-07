Kathryn Hahn To Headline ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff In Works At Disney+ As Part Of Marvel Deal

By Tom O'Brien
Marvel Studios is developing a spinoff of Emmy-winning WandaVision for Disney+, sources confirm to Deadline. The potential spinoff would be centered around Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness character which Hahn is set to reprise across the MCU — on streaming and in movies — under a larger deal she has made with the studio, sources said.

Wandavision is a genre-bending series created for Disney+ by Jac Schaeffer, which picks up weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It centers on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, New Jersey, who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Schaeffer would serve as writer and executive producer on the Harkness spinoff, which was first reported by Deadline’s sister pub Variety.

