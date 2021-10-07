Ariana Grande Has Been Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against a Man

Ariana Grande Has Been Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against a Man
By Tom O'Brien
In
Ariana Grande Has Been Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against a Man

Singer Ariana Grande has been granted a five-year restraining order against a man she says visited her Los Angeles home multiple times and threatened to kill her.

The restraining order was approved by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Reginald Neal on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

Grande said in the order, seen by NBC News, that a 23-year-old man named Aharon Zebulun Brown visited her home multiple times, including a time in September when he brandished a knife and told the singer’s security guard, “I’ll fucking kill you and her.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

