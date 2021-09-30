Kate Middleton’s fashion journey – from shy wallflower to perfect princess

IT’S taken Kate No Time to get back into the swing of red carpet events, but it’s been a slow and steady build-up to the Duchess finding her stylish, gold-heeled feet.

Attending the premiere of the latest James Bond movie this week, Kate wore her best look to date — a custom Jenny Packham caped dress bedazzled with thousands of gold sequins, which usually costs £3,640.

2 She’s gone from strength to strength since then — ditching muted colours and classic shapes in favour of knock-out glamour Credit: Rex

2 Kate outshone every Hollywood A-lister and proved as big a talking point as the film itself Credit: Getty

It outshone every Hollywood A-lister and proved as big a talking point as the film itself.

This is Kate’s first red carpet appearance.

She has transformed from shy wallflower into a perfect princess.

And with the help of stylist Natasha Archer, who is set to go on maternity leave very soon, she’s swapped bouncy blow dries for chic up-dos, and plain frocks for statement gowns.

In 2011, Kate attended Central Recorder Military Awards in a stunning but simple black dress by Alexander McQueen that originally sold at £3,995.

Kate was 29 when the strapless, floor-length gown of heavy velvet revealed that she was shy and uncomfortable being the centrepiece of attention.

In 2013, Kate played it safe and went to Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’s premiere in a Roland Mouret plain long-sleeved gown.

She looked as elegant as ever, but the cream dress rather swamped her figure, and signalled that the Duchess wasn’t quite ready to embrace her fashion crown.

Kate looked stunning in a black off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress at the 2017 Baftas.

Giving Hollywood’s finest a run for their money, her full-length number with floral detailing was a big red carpet moment for the Duchess, a look we’d never seen her in before.

Kate has become more comfortable choosing silhouettes that flatter her body and are not following trends.

She is an undisputed style king, and may she reign for many more years.