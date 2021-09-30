Danish Artist Was Given Cash to Use in Art Installation, He Turned In 2 Empty Canvases

Think of it as a blank canvas. You have two blank canvases.

The Kunsten Museum of Modern Art Denmark gave $84,000 to a Danish artist in cash. This money will be used to create installations at the facility. What they received from artist Jens Haaning were two rather large empty canvases titled “Take the Money and Run.”

When museum director Lasse Andersson saw the exhibit, he actually laughed, he told CBS News. “Jens is known for his conceptual and activist art with a humoristic touch. And he gave us that, but also a bit of a wake-up call as everyone now wonders where did the money go,” He said.

Haaning was hired to create two other works that had used actual cash to illustrate the differences in average incomes across different countries.

Each artist was paid for their work and given currency to use in the exhibit.

“We also have a contract that the money, $84,000 U.S. dollars .. be displayed in the work (and) is not Jens’ and that it must be paid back when the exhibition closes on 16 January, 2022,” Andersson stated.

However, the museum hung both pieces on its walls.

Andersson said that he will wait to see if artist returns cash by January deadline.

