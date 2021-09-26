Kate Middleton Expressed Personal Sadness Over A Tragic Death

Kate Middleton shared her grief about the death of Sabina Nessa in a tweet, with a personalized message on Twitter, signed intimately with a C. “I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets,” she wrote. “My thoughts are with Sabina’s family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic event. C.”

Nessa’s cousin, Zubel Ahmed, said in a statement to ITV, “The shock has not sunk in. She was a beautiful, kind, caring soul. I express my deepest sympathies for her sisters – Mum and dad are absolutely devastated.” Ahmed added, “Nothing is making sense to us, why was she taken from us we just don’t know.”

Another woman, Sarah Everard, was found dead in London a week after she went missing in March 2021, according to People. Kate went to her memorial and left flowers to commemorate Everard. Onlookers noticed that the Duchess of Cambridge looked emotional and upset at the memorial, The Mirror reported. A source told the outlet, “She remembers what it was like to walk around London at night before she was married to Prince William.” So regarding both Everard and Nessa, grief is a tender spot for Kate as she commemorates their untimely deaths.