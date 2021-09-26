No Way Home’ villain is

The buzz around Spider-Man: No Way Home is nearing Avengers: Endgame levels as we get closer to the movie’s release. That’s because No Way Home is the most daring Spider-Man movie ever, something that wouldn’t have been possible without more than a decade of the MCU. The big No Way Home secret has been out for months, and it was all but confirmed as we approached the first trailer release. The movie will be a multiverse story. Sony and Marvel confirmed it in the first trailer, where they show one villain that we’ve only ever seen in a non-MCU Spider-Man movie. The trailer also teased four other bad guys that will make up the Sinister Six team-up in No Way Home.

Since then, we have seen leaked images showing some of the villains, but there’s still a lingering mystery. Sony and Marvel have yet to tease the sixth villain in the Sinister Six. But we might know who he is nonetheless. Be warned: Potential spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow.

The known No Way Home villains

Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) is the only villain actor appearing in the first No Way Home trailer. He even has a line in it similar to his dialogue from the Sam Raimi movies. Many people think that Doc Ock is talking to Tobey Maguire’s version of Peter Parker, not Tom Holland’s. The trailer, however, makes it seem like it’s Holland’s Spider-Man.

The Green Goblin is also the most obvious villain teaser in the trailer. We don’t see the actor playing the iconic villain, but we see one of his trademark grenades. Three others are hiding in plain sight, including The Lizard, Electro, and Sandman. The sixth villain is nowhere in sight, however.

We recently saw Spider-Man 3 leaks showing Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx as Green Goblin and Electro, respectively. No Way Home rumors said all along that the two actors would return to the Spider-Man universe. And Foxx even confirmed his new Electro version at some point in the past. He’s been less vocal than Alfred Molina, however. Molina confirmed the multiverse and said his Doc Ock would come to the MCU from Sam Raimi’s universe.

The other candidates

Neither the trailer nor the leaks teased the six villains. Given that we know Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will appear in No Way Home as Spider-Man variants, the sixth villain remains the show’s biggest secret right now.

A few days ago, we told you there are a few possible candidates. One of them is Rhino (Paul Giamatti), a villain we never got to explore in The Amazing Spider-Man. The list also includes Vulture (Michael Keaton) and Venom (Tom Hardy).

Vulture was a great villain in Homecoming, and we assumed we’d see him again down the road. And Venom 2 has a post-credits scene that places the film in the MCU, teasing that the symbiote might interact with Peter Parker soon.

The mysterious Spider-Man villain

A Redditor put together a great collection of No Way Home rumors and leaks, which covers all the Spider-Man 3 developments we’ve witnessed so far. The leaker goes through the known plot details and explains that Rhino is the most likely Sinister Six villain in No Way Home.

The final member who DOES NOT, I repeat, DOES NOT, show up until later on in the movie is Rhino, the same one Paul Giamatti played in TASM 2 in 2014. Why he doesn’t show up like the others is speculated to be because he hasn’t necessarily had an encounter as far as we know on-screen that’s resulted in him thinking he was going to perish or somehow does, but this ties into something else […].

Later in the post, the Redditor references a leaker’s claim that we would see the full ending of TASM 2 play out, with Andrew Garfield’s Peter parker fighting Rhino (see video above). “This could very well be the point where Rhino gets pulled in to the MCU as well, maybe even Andrew too,” the person said.

Rhino is the least developed villain out there, and that’s because Sony never explored the character furthered. The studio canceled TASM 3, after all.

That said, we’re still looking at a collection of unconfirmed leaks, so there’s no guarantee that Giamatti will indeed be the sixth No Way Home villain. The movie premieres on December 17th, with at least one more trailer expected to drop in the coming months.