Kate Middleton Absence Triggers Pregnancy Rumors, Royal Commentators Shuts Them Down

A royal commentator has shut down pregnancy rumors around Prince William and Kate Middleton, claiming Kate is happy with emulating the family of five that her parents had.

Some commentators speculate that the Cambridges might be planning to add another member to the Royal Family after a quiet summer with very few public appearances by the Duchess.

But those conspiracies were quickly dismissed when she was spotted visiting an RAF base and spoke with troops on Prince Harry’s 37th birthday yesterday (September 15).

Now, interviewed on the Royally Us podcast, royal commentator Nick Bullen has explained why it’s unlikely Kate will have any more children.

“I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family,” he said.

“I think Kate was always very keen to follow her parents and have that family of five. She’s matched it, and I think my own view is they’ll probably stop here.”

Host Christina Garibaldi agreed, saying: “I think so too. Especially when she was so sick during all of her pregnancies, I can’t imagine she would want to go through that again.”

Nick said that the couple actually had a lot going on, despite not making public appearances.

“I think she’s been pretty busy this summer with the children on the beach in Norfolk, a quick trip to see Great-Granny in Scotland in Balmoral, and then whipping down to Provence to do the Middleton wedding,” he continued.

This comes as the Duke and Duchess are believed to have attended the wedding of Kate’s brother James Middleton, which took place in an intimate ceremony in France.

The podcast also noted that next year marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and Nick suggested that the Cambridges’ plans were firmly focused on helping the Queen with plans for the celebrations.

“The next 12 months for the Cambridges will be very much about supporting the Queen,” He said that.

“All the members of the Royal Family are very aware of the fact that it’s her year, they’ve got to support her; the headlines shouldn’t be about them, the headlines next year should be about the Queen in her 70th year.”