Here is the Leaked Date of Battlefield 2042 Beta

BATTLEFIELD 2042 has been delayed – it’s official. The good news is that the beta dates are now available.

The game’s official Twitter account broke the news yesterday, announcing that the title will no longer be hitting its October 22 launch date.

Battlefield 2042 delay announcement credit : EA/ Twitter

Instead, Battlefield 2042 will now be releasing a month later, on November 19.

Earlier this year, EA had said that DICE was “way ahead” of schedule with the game (via VGC)

But the company was apparently jumping the gun, with the challenges of the pandemic cited as the reason for the delay.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available in stores ahead of Battlefield’s November 15 release.

In the midst of all this, reputed CoD and Battlefield leaker, Tom Henderson, has dropped the dates for the Battlefield beta.

“New BATTLEFIELD 2042 Beta dates;

“October 6th for Early Access

“October 8th for Open Beta.”

Gamers hoping to get some hands-on time with the game can at least look forward to the beta next month.

Pre-orders and EA Play subscriptions usually grant early access to EA titles.

If you are looking to get in on Wednesday, October 6, then you will need to be aware of this.

If you don’t want to wait until the beta weekend, you can still play, but with less time.

Battlefield 2024 official trailer reveal near-future combat ahead of October release

The Battlefield 2042 beta might be a few weeks away, but it’s the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta this weekend.

A leak has revealed that Call of Duty’s 2022 instalment will feature a Modern Warfare continuation.

Prime gamers can get free loot and Warzone/Black Ops Cold War players.