Karol G and more to perform in Billboard Latin Music Awards

By Tom O'Brien
This year’s nominations are topped by urban music, like Reggaeton, followed closely behind regional Mexican music. Another phenomenon that’s being celebrated this year is that of mainstream music and its interest in Latin music, with performers like Black Eyed Peas, for their song “Ritmo” with J Balvin, and The Weeknd, who collaborated with Maluma on the song “Hawai,” earning several nominations.

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards will coincide with the Billboard Latin Music Week, an event hosted in Miami that celebrates the best and most influential icons in Latin America. It will include speakers like Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Anuel, and more, who’ll provide insight on their work and the current rise and worldwide appeal of Latin music.

