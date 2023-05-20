Kanye West’s bizarre new look, which includes tight-fitting meggings without shoes and tight-fitting pants in LA photos

KANYE has recently changed his look, adding skintight sock-shoes by Yeezy and tight meggings.

In an all-black ensemble, 45 year old rapper Christopher was seen recently arriving in Los Angeles at the W Hotel.

Kanye wore an oversized leather jacket over a black t-shirt and a waist bag.

Bottoms were a pair black skin-tight meggings.

The Yeezy creator has decided to take a break from sneakers, and chose to wear a pair of Yeezy sock shoe while walking outdoors.

Recently, the ex-Kim Kardashian is wearing a boxy-top, tight-bottomed outfit with no shoes.

Kanye has recently been canceled due to controversial posts on social media and his latest romantic relationship.

Ye’s now wife was seen with him earlier in the week. Bianca CensoriThe outfit is similar.

Bianca (28), was seen with Kanye as they took a walk around LA.

The top was made of a leathery, oversized material and paired with dark pants.

It was a very thin material at the top, but resembled a wetsuit on the bottom. There were thicker pads for his knees and legs and shoes were also incorporated.

Bianca wore form-fitting pants and tight crop tops.

Kanye’s reported “wife” finished the look with kitten heels and her cropped blonde hair casually styled.

NEW ROMANCE, NEW LOOK

Kanye shocked fans by “marrying” Yeezy architectural designer Bianca in a top-secret ceremony in January.

The hitmaker is believed to have tied the knot with Bianca just two months after his divorce was finalized from Kim, according to reports.

Although it was initially rumored the ceremony was in Los Angeles, an insider told The U.S. Sun they exchanged vows at the $5,000-a-night Amangiri Resort in Utah.

As a photo was leaked, they were seen appearing to be honeymooning at Kanye’s favorite luxury resort.

The U.S. Sun confirms that they didn’t register for a Utah marriage license.

GOODBYE, ‘KIMYE!’

Kanye shares four children with his ex-wife Kim, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage.

However, the duo was spotted sharing the same space at their seven-year-old son Saint’s soccer game last week.

Hulu star Kim seemed to keep her distance from Kanye throughout the event.

The U.S. Sun reported that sources at the game said: “Kim’s children were on top of her, hugging and kissing her while Kanye ignored them.”

According to the source, Saint and the rapper made small chat, but did not have any substantive conversation.

Insider: Kanye’s bodyguard pointed out the location of the match. Kim didn’t acknowledge or look at him when he approached.

When the match was finished, Kim and Kanye parted ways without saying goodbye.

