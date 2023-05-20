The US’s best-rated national park has a lesser-known bridge walk, mesmerizing falls and a less-known name.

NEW River Gorge National Park Preserve Recently, it was rated as the best park in the United States.

The hidden jewel national park of the Appalachian Mountains is located in Southern West Virginia. It features a mesmerizing water fall, a breathtaking bridge walk as well as other amazing natural sights.

New River Gorge National Park Preserve, located in West Virginia spans more that 70,000 acres and 53 miles along the New River.

The park’s current name was given to the New River Gorge National River Park in 2021 after it had been known by its previous name since 1978.

This park, which is free and open year-round to all visitors, offers an array of activities that will delight any traveler.

New River Gorge has been named as the top national park of the United States by a recent survey.

We’ve compiled everything you should know about your trip.

WHY NEW RIVER GORGE NATIONAL PARK & PRESERVE?

New River Gorge National Park Preserver offers a variety of landscapes, flora and exciting activities to put visitors at the heart of nature.

New River Gorge Bridge provides motorists with a fast and convenient way to cross, but it also gives park visitors the opportunity to snap stunning photographs.

The bridge was completed on October 22, 1978. It is also the third highest bridge in the United States.

In 2013, the bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It is one of West Virginia’s most popular photo spots.

The bridge opens to pedestrians on the third Saturday in October as part of a massive event called Bridge Day.

This is not only the biggest one-day event in the state but also the most extreme sporting event of the entire world.

As thousands cheer on the BASE jumpers, hundreds will take off from the bridge.

On the festival day, pedestrians are welcome to walk across the bridge.

The park also boasts the Sandstone Falls, which is the biggest waterfall along the river.

Sandstone Falls are accessible from the south of the Park.

Visitors can also enjoy the beauty of nature from the park’s multiple viewpoints, including Grandview Diamond Point and Long Point.

WHAT ARE THE BEST NEW RIVER GORGE NATIONAL PARK VACATION DEALS?

Renting a vehicle is essential for visiting New River Gorge National Park. It’s a vast park that requires you to drive around.

The majority of hotels in the area are situated near the parks’ borders.

Beckley has over a dozen motels and chain hotels to choose from.

Accommodations range from $50 to $160 per night, depending on when you go.

The search for more affordable housing is a good option. luxurious The Resort At Glade Springs in Daniels, about 12 miles north of the park is a good place to stay.

This resort offers a golf course, a spa and secluded pool.

Accommodations start around $150 per person, depending on season.

The nearest airport to Charleston is West Virginia International Yeager Airport, about 60 miles or a little over an hour away by car.

For around $600, you can fly round-trip from major hubs like New York, Los Angeles and Miami to West Virginia.

For under $200, some cities like Chicago offer flights nonstop to West Virginia three times a day.

The cost of your flights can be affected by where you are traveling.

WHAT MAKES NEW RIVER GORGE NATIONAL PARK WORLD-CLASS?

New River, experts estimate that the river is between 360 and 3 billion years old.

National Park Service reports that the Appalachian Mountains continue to be carved by the Appalachian River, which continues to form the deepest and the longest river canyon.

The river flows from the south up to the north.

It is home to the largest variety of flora found in the range.

New River Gorge is also known as having some of the most spectacular rock climbing areas in the United States.

More than 1,400 routes of rock climbing are available in this park. The sandstone boulders range in height from 30 to120 feet.

Climbing is possible at any time, but the ideal months are usually late April through mid-June and late September to late October.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO DO AT NEW RIVER GORGE NATIONAL PARK?

The park offers hiking trails in addition to rock-climbing.

Over 100 miles of hiking paths are available in the park. They range from easy to difficult so everyone can take advantage of the beautiful scenery and enjoy nature.

There are many other activities available in the park, including whitewater canoeing (rafting), biking, bird-watching, fishing and hunting.

Guided activities, depending on the time of day, include expert talks and nature journals.

Along the river, there are camping opportunities.

No fees are charged and no reservations are accepted. However, you can stay at the campsite up to a maximum of 14 days.

There are limited toilet facilities and no water connections.

Canyon Rim Visitor Center, located at New River Gorge Bridge in the Park.

The center is a great place to start if you want to see the bridge or gorge from a panoramic view.

Sandstone Visitor Center open in spring, summer and autumn.

Visitors can enjoy picnics and the native plant garden.

Grandview, Thurmond and other seasonal visitor centres are available.

Visitors who want to experience the park at the heart of it can backpack the entire park.

WHAT ELSE DO I NEED TO KNOW ABOUT NEW RIVER GORGE NATIONAL PARK?

New River Gorge National Park, located about 130 miles north of Roanoke in Virginia, is easily accessible via car, airplane, or even some public transport.

The closest airport is West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston. It’s located 60 miles north of the park.

The weather in the region can be unpredictable.

Wear layers to be ready for any storm.

The temperatures within the park tend to be cooler than those in the area surrounding it.

You should know that July, the wettest and warmest of all the months, is also the hottest.

Check the website regularly for trail closures and road closings. The park website Updates are available.

Restaurants, groceries, and other activities are available in towns around the park, including Beckley and Fayetteville.

Hinton has a historic district that includes restaurants, shops and boutiques.

Hawks Nest State Park or Babcock State Park are both nearby and great for adding more natural beauty to your vacation.

