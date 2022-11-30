Kanye West Will Pay Kim Kardashian Six Figures Every Month for Child Support in Divorce Settlement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reached an agreement on Tuesday regarding their divorcement. “equal access” Their children. A report from however, TMZUnder this agreement, Ye is expected to contribute $200,000 per month for child support. Kardashian will share the costs of their children’s education and safety.

According to sources familiar with details of the settlement, Ye was required to pay $200,000 per monthly in child support. This includes costs for education and security. Ye will cover half of the tuition and school supplies, as well as transportation costs. He also covers security and protection services. Ye must wire the money to Kardashian’s bank account each month by 1st of every month. This settlement also resolves long-standing problems regarding the division of assets and property.

Kardashian and Ye entered into a prenuptial agreement which governed the terms of their assets division after divorce. As they had previously agreed, both of them renounced spousal support. Perhaps the most unexpected decision regarding the divorce is the agreement by Kardashian and Ye to participate in professional mediation, if there are any differences about co-parenting their children. The other party can unilaterally decide if one or both of them fail to attend the mediation.

This last aspect of the settlement should work in Kardashian’s favour if the situation continues as it has for the last one and a quarter years. Ye repeatedly delayed the process of divorcing and has refused to take part in depositions. Ye has hired and fired nearly a dozen attorneys during the divorce process. But if Ye doesn’t agree to take part in the court-mandated mediation, Kardashian is free to go ahead and parent on her terms. He will not have any recourse.

According to sources close to Kardashian, Kardashian has the physical custody of their children around 80 percent of time. They don’t anticipate that this will change. Ye picked up his child from school Tuesday evening and took her to the mall. As he entered the shop, he ignored all photographers. The rapper will be content with how much time he spends with his children.