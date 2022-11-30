Go viral with the video of “Beautiful” TikTok showing entire plane held by World Cup match

People who fly long distances often find it helpful to read, sleep, or watch a movie while on the flight.

One flight however, captured by TikTok shows an amazing moment in which everyone joined together to view the World Cup match on their television screens.

This viral video has been viewed more than 900,000. It was uploaded by @danielalacolombiana to the platform on Saturday, 26 November.

The video showed the content creator moving down the aisle, panning the camera to display the screens of passengers.

Except for one screen, all of them showed the match in Qatar, the tournament’s home country.

“I [red heart emoji] love the [World Cup],” The caption of the post was.

Based on the many languages used in the comment section of this post, we can safely say that there were people from every country who supported the scene and admired the tournament.

A single person wrote: “Omg wat a vibe.”

“This is sooo cool,” Another added.

The third person pointed out that the individual appeared to be watching something else and wrote: “That one guy not watching the World Cup.”

“How is there Wi-Fi to watch the game [?],” An additional fourth was included to deal with the problems that could occur when connecting on flights.

Somebody else wrote it: “Imagine they score, and the whole plan starts celebrating.”

It seems that the World Cup is the event that brings together people around the world who are passionate about the game.

