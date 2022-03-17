Kanye West Suspended from Instagram after Trevor Noah, Pete Davidson Attacks

Insider was told by a Meta spokesperson that Kanye West has had his Instagram account suspended for 24hrs.

This comes after Trevor Noah and Pete Davidson were attacked on Instagram.

According to the company, it also removed content from West’s account which violated platform policies.

Kanye West’s Instagram account was shut down Wednesday after he posted a series of offensive posts about his ex-wife’s boyfriend Pete Davidson and the rest of the family. “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

Insider was confirmed by a spokesperson for Meta that West’s account was blocked from commenting, posting and sending DMs for 24 hours. TMZIt was the first news outlet to report it.

A Meta representative stated that the company had also deleted West’s content, which violated the platform’s policies on harassment and bullying.

West posted a series on Wednesday morning slamming his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

West claimed that he was “concerned”That Davidson would get Kardashian “hooked on drugs”Because “he is in rehab every 2 months.”In the past, the comedian has spoken out about his mental and addiction issues.

West posted a mocking of Hilary Clinton’s Hilary Clinton tattoo on Davidson. “Tramp Stamp Pete the Tramp…here’s the stamp.”

In a post, West used a racial term to refer to Trevor Noah after West had criticised Kardashian’s actions during their divorce.Daily Show” segmentThis week, earlier.

Noah encouraged the audience during the segment to pay attention to the dispute between West and Kardashian and Davidson. He implied that West was harassing his ex and compared it to his own experience growing up in an abusive home.

Since then, the post in which West called Noah racist has been removed from his account.

According to the Meta spokesperson, the company takes extra steps against accounts that break the platform’s rules by placing additional restrictions against them. West would also be subject to these restrictions if he continues to violate the policies.

Insider asked West for comment but received no response.