Kanye West Is Making A List, And Checking It Twice, To Include His Various Beefs

Where’s the beef? It’s on Kanye West’s Instagram, where the erratic hip-hop star today posted a list of the numerous people with whom he has had issues with over the years.

Much like former President Richard Nixon’s famed “Enemies List,” Kanye’s lengthy schedule is apparently a work in progress. The usual suspects are present — Pete Davidson, whom West refers to by the nickname “Skete” in his messages. There’s also Kid Cudi, who was recently banned from Kanye’s inner circle for his friendship with Davidson. Then there’s Taylor Swift, the victim of a Kanye West stage protest, and Drake, with whom he has a long-running animosity.

Surprisingly (or maybe not) estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her clan are not on the list, except for mom Kris Jenner, even as they have jointly unfollowed him. The couple’s divorce has grown increasingtly acrimonious and public, mostly driven by West’s tweets and grand gestures, such as sending a truck of roses on Valentine’s Day.

While West has been known to make threats, the general tone of today’s list seems light-hearted enough, including some strange choices and others clearly somewhat random.

“Come on guys… This list is twice as long,” West added in the caption. “You gotta put Apple Spotify Vivendi Universal Lucien Grange Tik Tok Black History Month Obama the whole cast of SNL Hillary Clinton the Devil himself Corey Gamble Bezos Charlamagne Disney Librals.”

“And of course Skete and any and all corny shit in general,” Kanye added. “Can somebody from Chicago let these people know what Skete meant when we was growing up It’s up for everybody!!!!! 😵😵😵😱😱😱😱 Wow. Being rich is fun!!!!”

Overall, the list featured 35 names, including Nike, his cousin, Wiz Khalfia, Jay-Z, Billie EIlish, Peppa Pig, Ray J, Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Kimmel, Harriet Tubman, Travis Scott, J. Cole and the television show South Park.