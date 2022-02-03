Kansas Mom and Former Teacher Is Allegedly a Radicalized ISIS Soldier: Prosecutors

A woman from Kansas is now allegedly a dangerous and radicalized ISIS soldier, according to prosecutors

Allison Fluke-Ekren was a mother and teacher who documented her family adventures in a blog.

Now, investigators believe she’s led an all-female battalion of ISIS fighters in Syria and is planning an attack here in the US.

They say she moved to Syria in 2012 to join the Islamic State, where she allegedly trained children to fight. She discussed conducting an attack in the United States, according to USA Today.

Ideas allegedly included going to a shopping mall, parking a vehicle full of explosives in the basement or parking garage, and detonating the explosives in the car with a cellphone triggering device, USA Today said.

A cooperating witness also told investigators that Fluke-Ekren devised a plan which included dropping off a backpack with explosives on a college campus.

“Here, they have outlined witness statements that talk about her personal desires to carry out violence,” terrorism analyst Devora Margolin stated. “Which I think is very important because we often underestimate women’s ideological pull to these groups.”

Fluke-Ekren’s legal team has declined comment to CBS News.