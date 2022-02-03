Crosby, Stills, and Nash are joined by Neil Young in removing music from Spotify

David Crosby, Graham Nash, and Stephen Stills have not agreed on much of anything since they dissolved their group back in 2015 after a bitter dispute, but Neil Young’s move to remove his music from Spotify has inspired them to come together and do the same.

A new group statement was issued by the band asking their labels for Spotify to remove their solo works and the CSN catalog. “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,”They said. “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Crosby was the first to take his music from Spotify. Clearly indicatedHe was unable to make the move due to his publishing business last year. Every CSN/CSNY album was currently available on Spotify as of press time. This includes the entire solo catalogs of Stephen Stills, David Crosby and Graham Nash. It’s unclear when that will change, or if they have the power to remove their albums simply by issuing a public request.

Neil Young’s albums were taken down from the service last week due to Covid-19 misinformation being platformed on Rogan’s podcast. “I support free speech,” Young wrote. “I have never been in favor of censorship. Private companies have the right to choose what they profit from, just as I can choose not to have my music support a platform that disseminates harmful information.”

Rogan responded to the question with a video, in which he pledged that he would do better at representing both sides of this vaccine debate. “Maybe [I’ll] try harder to get people with differing opinions on right afterward — I do think that that’s important,”He said: “and do my best to make sure that I’ve researched these topics, the controversial ones in particular, and have all the pertinent facts at hand before I discuss them.”

Spotify promised that they would add more features. “content advisory”Any podcast discussing Covid-19. “Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,”Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify, stated in a statement. “These issues are incredibly complex.”

In the aftermath of Young’s move, Nils Lofgren and India.Arie has also removed their music from Spotify.