Kamala Harris Reportedly Got Some More Bad News

It looks like Kamala Harris speechwriter Kate Childs Graham is possibly resigning from her staff, according to the New York Post‘s February 4 report, which described the departure as part of a growing “exodus.” Fox News also described Harris as “hemorrhaging” staff. A White House official reportedly told the outlet, “Kate is leaving the office, but not the family. The vice president is grateful for her service to the administration.” However, it doesn’t look like either Harris or Childs Graham has commented personally on why she is leaving or when.

It’s true that Harris has gotten a lot of bad press when it comes to her office staff, which has been described as dysfunctional and “not a healthy environment,” according to Politico. The staff turnover has been attributed to “burnout” according to Axios. But the Vice President has her defenders as well, including from the White House, according to The Guardian, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki praising her as a “bold leader” and a “vital partner.” Even Geraldo Rivera (of all people) once came to her defense when a colleague insinuated she was only chosen for her race and gender, according to People.

Maybe it all comes down to how you look at it.