Justin Bieber’s latest expensive purchase has everyone saying the same thing

Justin Bieber is considered an expert when it comes investing in NFTs. He has 619 NFTs that total $285 million. His recent purchase caused a stir on the internet, with many people claiming that he paid too much for a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT (BAYC).

Monday, January 31 “Holy”According to reports, the singer bought a Bored Ape NFT NFT for 500 Ethereum. This is equivalent to $1.3 Million or 300 percent more than the market price. He shared a photo of the BAYC #301 on Facebook to celebrate the purchase. InstagramTogether with the lyrics, you can find the full text of his song. “Lonely.”According to Bitcoin News, BAYC’s price prior to the purchase was $208,237, meaning Bieber acquired the NFT for a lot more than what it’s really presumed to be worth — and now, the internet is mocking him for it. “Justin Bieber really paid 5x the Bored Ape floor price for an ape with no rare traits,” One person tweeted. “So Justin Bieber is an idiot. Like wtf this ain’t worth 500eth,” Another.

Bieber has not yet commented on his purchase. However, one fan suggested that it could be a deliberate decision. “The serial is his home address, the ape is on brand, he makes that in literally a day, and Veblen goods are priced in round/meme numbers,” They wrote. “It’s not worth it to *you*.”It might be worth it for Bieber.