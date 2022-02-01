NCIS Season 19: A Familiar Face Saves The Day

NCISMark Harmon, who was on a weekly schedule in Season 19, was said farewell. But, he sure found other ways. He left behind a void to fill. . The agents were able to get back to work as usual after Parker took over as the leader of the team. Now, a familiar face is coming to save the day. No, it’s not Gibbs coming back, nor is it Michael Weatherly Use the upcoming end Bull To reprise his role of DiNozzo , but fans can still be excited to see Meredith Eaton back in the mix, and won’t have to wait too much longer.

Meredith Eaton appeared in three episodes NCISTo date, her appearances have been in Season 7, as Carol Wilson (immunologist), and in an episode of Season 9, followed by Season 11 in 2013. That was her last appearance on NCISBefore she returns in Season 19, Carol did reprise her role in Season 1 of NCIS: New OrleansThis season’s finale of the series was recorded. Executive producer Steven D. Binder confirmed Eaton’s return and explained why the show (and team) is bringing her back, telling TV Insider :

We’re beyond excited to be able to work with Meredith Eaton again. She’s an amazing actor, who brings a wonderful energy to our show. Since her last guest appearance in Season 11, we’ve been chomping at the bit to have her back whenever her schedule allowed. And now, with the team desperately needing the help of an expert immunologist, who better than Meredith’s beloved ‘Carol Wilson’To save the day? Only question is: Will she arrive in time?

The team being in desperate need of an immunologist isn’t really great news for them or the in-universe general public, but fans can celebrate whatever the catastrophe is that means that the agents need Carol back. Whether or not she’ll be in time to save the day remains to be seen; it’s clear that bringing her back has been a desire of the production team for some time now. It’s a great time to bring back a familiar face, especially since it was the same season as when Gibbs said goodbye to Bishop.

Fortunately, the wait to see Carol back in action isn’t too much longer. Brian Dietzen has been confirmed via as Palmer, and has been with the show since the beginning. Twitter Meredith Eaton is coming to the show in the very next episode. NCIS is heading into a mini hiatus until after the Olympics (which are already affecting the majority of NBC’s primetime hits), and isn’t expected back until late February, which presumably means Monday, February 28. While the episode isn’t exactly airing in a matter of days, her return will be in the next episode.

Meredith Eaton reprises her role as Carol Wilson in Season 19. This is her big return. NCISShe is a familiar face on CBS throughout the years. In 2017, she started playing MattyWebber. MacGyverEven though the show was cancelled, it still went ahead Some casting chaos with George Eads . She was still a part of the show up to its abrupt cancellation. This announcement was made only after the Season 5 finale had been filmed. The series finale was televised by and. . Her return to NCIS won’t mark an arrival as a series regular, but she has certainly remained part of the CBS family for years.