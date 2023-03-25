Justin and Mama June Shannon celebrate their 1st anniversary

Mama June Shannon, along with her husband Justin, will be back in Family Crisis’s next edition. Their marriage was performed twice: one in the courtroom, and the second time for family members to attend. They celebrated their first anniversary this week and WEtv’s star spoke glowingly about her husband.

Mama June Shannon Spoilers – Shannon Married Justin Stroud A Year Ago

Wetv viewers only saw the happy couple marry for the second occasion recently. Actually, Honey Boo Boo claimed she wouldn’t go. She didn’t think that her mom was marrying the right man. Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin, and Honey Boo Boo believed Justin looked like a lost cause. Additionally, they were not convinced that he wouldn’t make her backslide into taking hard drugs again. However, her three daughters all attended.

Many Mama June Family Crisis supporters were concerned June could end up going back to rehab. They assumed she was taking a backward step when June went to hospital with an ailment. Some thought she was suffering from lupus. Many of her friends thought she looked, and even sounded, high at times. But she insists that she was clean. She actually credits Justin with being her greatest support.

Mama June Shannon Spoilers – Post Gushes Over Justin Stroud

Shannon wrote an extremely long tribute to Justin on her Instagram account, March 23rd. Some individuals troll her Grammar and spelling. It may be helpful to remind her that she is technically blind. According to her caption, “i don’t tell you tell u enough lately with everything going that u are amazing.” In addition, she spoke out about the importance of being friends. Notably, she pointed out that some folks didn’t think their relationship would work, but it has.

Mama June continued to say, “I can’t wait to see what the future holds cause I knows all the good the bad and whatever life throws at either of us we will get three it together thank you for allowing me to experiencing true love for the first owl and never wanting anything for me but just for me, (sic)”

Mama June Shannon Spoilers – WETV Fans React

Many people commented on the post. There were many congratulations left in the comments. Adam Barta was one of the recipients. He added, “Congrats you two.” Justin Stroud made comments to his wife while he was still at work. He wrote: “I love you babe ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥😘😋.”

More comments arrived and here’s one from a loyal fan: “Glad to see you’re finally clean and happy.❤️❤️❤️.”

Are you positive that they will win and don't fall into old bad habits?

