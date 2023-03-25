Star in ‘Gunsmoke” was Married 5 Times. It is possible that one of her Husbands Was Gay.

Amanda Blake was a Hollywood star whose life was shaped by multiple marriages and animal activism. She was married to a prominent director as her first husband. Her final marriage, which is rumored, caused her severe disease, was a politician.

The late actress Amanda Blake achieved considerable success and fame in the entertainment sector, but her five marriages as well as subsequent divorces are also a part of her history.

In 1989, she died, causing controversy among some of her closest friends. This made her death just as remarkable as her career, past relationships, and her achievements with five other men.

Amanda Blake’s portrait taken on October 19, 1959. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Amanda Blake was born on February 20, 1929 in Buffalo, New York to parents with Scottish and English heritages. At a very young age, she fell in love with acting and was involved in numerous theatrical productions.

Blake was a film star in MGM’s Stars in My Crown and she landed her TV debut in Schlitz Playhouse, Double Exposure. However, her Rolle Her lasting fame was as Miss Kitty Russell, alongside James Arness in “Gunsmoke”, a western series.

Blake was a successful entertainer and has been well-respected. However, her many marriages have also shaped her life.

Amanda Blake and James Arness pose together in costumes from CBS’s “Gunsmoke,” December 11th 1956. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Amanda Blake was married five times, and all her marriages ended in divorce

Blake is rumored to have been married five times. But, not much information about Blake’s personal relationships. Three of Blake’s husbands are publicly known, one was a director and the other was a writer/producer. Unknown background was another.

Blake married Don White in August 1954 and August 1961. White directed Many TV programs, such as “Traffic Court,” Stars of Jazz and “The Soupy Sales Show,” are available.

Blake was married to Jason Seymour Day in 1964. Their identities and works are not known. They were married divorced 26 June 1967

Amanda Blake poses as a publicity photograph for “Gunsmoke”, 1960.Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Three days following Day’s divorce, Blake married Frank Gilbert on June 30, 1967. Gilbert was well-known Producer and writer He is best known for his roles in “Buffalo Bill Rides Again”, “Lighthouse,” and “Tattletales” on TV.

Unfortunately, Blake and Gilbert separated after fifteen years of marriage. Blake, however, fell for Mark Edward Spaeth and they married on April 28 1984.

Spaeth is a councilman Austin City, Texas. Spaeth, however, filed for divorce the day after their first anniversary.

Amanda Blake dressed as Kitty Russell in the 1967 American television series Gunsmoke.Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Spaeth filed a divorce petition at Austin state court. He stated that their marriage was “unsupportable” due to “discord and conflict of personalities.” Spaeth also suffered from an unknown illness.

Amanda Blake, although she was married several times, did not have any children with her previous husbands.

Amanda Blake 1960.Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Amanda Blake’s last husband Mark Spaeth may have been gay

Blake Perished On August 16, 1989 at the age of 60, she died leaving behind her family and friends. There were initially conflicting reports on the cause of her passing, including some reporting that she had died of cancer, while others claimed it was due to throat cancer.

Blake’s doctor, Dr. Lou Nishimura later clarified that Blake’s death was attributable to AIDS signs Blake had been suffering from the disease for around a full year. Blake was not diagnosed with the disease.

Blake’s close friends Confusion expressed People were shocked to learn that she had contracted AIDS even though they thought she wasn’t a drug addict or sexually promiscuous. Spaeth may be a part of her death, according to some.

Amanda Blake in “Betrayal”, an ABC television movie, 1974.Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Spaeth, 45 years old, died from AIDS shortly after his brief marriage had ended in divorce. Charles Urdy (City councilor) noted that Spaeth was perceived to be homosexual. Urdy Addition:

He was openly gay and his closest friends knew it.

Amanda Blake attended the Life Organization Benefit Fundraiser at Gallagher’s Restaurant, Los Angeles on February 11, 1986. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Blake was not infected by Spaeth, as his friends thought. Jane Price, Blake’s ex-housekeeper claimed that Blake never drank alcohol.

Spaeth suggested to media before his death that Blake might have infected him with the virus. This was in reference to Spaeth’s trips to Africa where she had studied wildlife.

Amanda Blake watches “Samaritan,” at the Academy Theater in Beverly Hills on May 1, 1986. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Amanda Blake never had children, but she cared deeply for animals

Blake, even though she was married many times, did not have any children with her husbands. Blake devoted her whole life to the preservation of wildlife.

Blake’s friend Pat Derby is the head of the Performing Animal Welfare Society Refuge. In 1989, Derby stated that Blake wanted all her energy to be focused on Derby. animal rescue Avoid negative media coverage about her AIDS diagnosis.

Blake also was concerned about her limited time and ability to reach her goals. Blake was the star of “Gunsmoke” and became financially independent. She lived off her savings. Farm Near Phoenix, she Cheetahs raised And worked closely with conservation groups for wildlife.

Amanda Blake is at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Beverly Hills to receive the Golden Boot Awards, August 15, 1985. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

PAWS was named after Blake. Established Amanda Blake Memorial Wildlife Refuge is in Herald, California. This refuge now provides a sanctuary for rescued emus. Blake has dedicated his life to the protection of wild and captive animals.

Blake was one of the celebrities to succumb to AIDS just as actor Rock Hudson. Fortunately, Hollywood stars like Billy Porter have made it through the disease, and are now free from it after many years.

