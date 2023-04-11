Justice Clarence Thomas’ Friend Harlan Crow Collects Nazi Memorabilia

Questions are being raised today about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ friendship with a billionaire who collects Nazi memorabilia. Published reports say Texas tycoon Harlan Crow’s controversial collection includes a copy of “Mein Kampf” signed by Hitler, oil paintings done by the Nazi leader and linen napkins embroidered with the Nazi swastika. The collection is housed at Republican mega-donor Crow’s mansion in Dallas.
