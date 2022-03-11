Jussie Smollett’s Siblings Give Impassioned Pleas After His Sentencing

Jussie Smollett‘s siblings gave their thoughts after his sentencing.

Outside the Chicago courthouse on March 10, Jussie’s siblings spoke with reporters, saying that he is innocent and that he did not deserve the sentencing. The EmpireStar was found guilty of five out of six charges in connection with filing a false report to the police in 2019. James Linn, a judge, sentenced star to 150 days in jail and 30 months felony probation after he reported an alleged hate crime.

“[The judge] shamed my brother, he spoke about his arrogance,”His brother Jojo Smollett, 44, said. “He doesn’t know the struggles my brother is encountering. He doesn’t know anything that he’s dealing with.”

Jojo continued to say that “In 2022, we don’t shame people like this. Alright? He basically called him a mental case.”

Jussie is Jussie’s older sister Jazz Smollett41-year old Cathy started by saying she believes her brother is innocent.

“This should not be a controversial statement because it is the absolute truth,”She spoke. “What should be controversial is the entire miscarriage of justice his whole ordeal has been.”