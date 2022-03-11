Lionsgate, STX Deal Failed, Indie Studio Seeks to Close Najafi Deal

Tom O'Brien
Lionsgate has submitted a final and best offer in recent days, which was significantly lower than the $173 million offered by The Najafi Companies late last year

Lionsgate is not going to acquire STX Entertainment. This will leave the cash-strapped studio unable to close its deal at The Najafi Companies and find financing to repay its $150 million debt. 

Lionsgate submitted in recent days a best-and-final offer that was substantially lower than that offered by The Najafi Companies last year at $173 Million, according to an individual familiar with the negotiations. Another source said that STX founder Robert Simonds rejected the offer and that his top executives also rejected it.

