Julia Roberts demonstrates how to rock a miniskirt in your 50s with these key styling elements

Julia Roberts has proven that miniskirts don’t have to be boring. The actress is busting the myth that you shouldn’t wear miniskirts after a certain age and showing us that they’re a timeless staple in any wardrobe. And we’re all for it!

Roberts showed off her youthful style at the SeriousFun New York City Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center. She was serious when she wore a cool outfit with stripes and stripes that showed her commitment to having fun.

Julia Roberts attends the SeriousFun New York City Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on November 14, 2022 in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SeriousFun Children’s Network)

Roberts was wearing a 2-piece set, which consisted of a gray-striped blazer and a miniskirt. The blazer was complemented by a coordinated, striped necktie and a white buttondown shirt. An oversized, striped jacket with a mix of gray, white, navy and yellow was added to complete the look.

Here are Four Important Elements for Style: Your Miniskirt

At 55, Roberts isn’t afraid to bust traditional fashion trends. The skirt from her ensemble—a gray and white striped mini with a cuffed hem by Thom Browne—is showing us how to best style one at any age. These key components will help you to be fashionable with this timeless classic.

1. Use tights

Roberts decided to team her miniskirt up with black classic tights for the cool evening of November. Roberts is sharing this fashion hack with us to keep warm and on-trend this fall. The essential accessory that every woman needs in her closet is a pair of tights.

2. Look for structured pieces

Another lesson from Roberts’ ensemble that works for any age is that by pairing the mini with structured pieces, you can bring an outfit to the next level. You’ll not only look ravishing in a fitted blazer paired with an Oxford shirt and necktie, but you’ll also sport a look that will prove to be sensible this breezy season.

3. Maintain the Top Modest

The Paradise Pass Star demonstrated perfectly how to make the miniskirt timeless. You only need a modest top. Roberts decided to wear a stripe-on-stripes outfit, but she also knew it was important to keep her top simple.

4. Be sure to trust The Pointy Toe Heels

The final key to styling your mini skirt ensemble is by ensuring that your shoes are on point—literally! By opting for a classic pair of pointy shoes that match your tights, just as Roberts did, you’ll enhance the original point of a miniskirt by keeping the focus on your elongated legs. The mini will remain the main focus of your outfit.

Find out More About Suggest