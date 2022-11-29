Melon Music Award 2022: Airtime, line-up & location to view K-pop ceremony

The Melon Music Awards 2022 will be held on November 26, Before the K-pop Award Ceremony, you can check the lineup and the best way to view it. Melon Music Awards 2022 here.

The 14th edition of the K-music award ceremony will be held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Along with a star-studded list of performers, some of the most popular K-drama stars will also be attending MMA 2022 as presenters, including Lee Sun Bin, Kim Sejeong, and Ahn Hyo Seop from A Business Proposal.

International airtime Melon Music Awards 2022

Melon Music Awards 2022 will be broadcast at 6 p.m. KST/ 4 a.m. ET on November 26. Below is a list of international airtimes:

Pacific Time 11.30 a.m. PST, November 26

11.30 a.m. PST, November 26 Time in Central Europe: 3.30 a.m. CT on November 26

3.30 a.m. CT on November 26 Eastern Time Thursday, November 26, at 4 a.m. ET

Thursday, November 26, at 4 a.m. ET UK Time 9:00 GMT (November 26th)

9:00 GMT (November 26th) Europe Time 11:05 CEST on November 26

11:05 CEST on November 26 India Time Sunday, November 26, 2012 at 2:30 PM IST

Sunday, November 26, 2012 at 2:30 PM IST Philippines Time: 5.30pm PHT November 26

5.30pm PHT November 26 Japan Time 6.30pm JST November 26

6.30pm JST November 26 Australia Time 6.30pm ACDT November 26

6.30pm ACDT November 26 Singapore Time: 5.30pm on November 26

The full lineup for MMA 2022

Melon Music Awards 2022 teased an exclusive lineup for their 14th anniversary ceremony. The lineup includes popular K-pop 4th generation groups such as Enhypen, TXT and Le SSerafim. Check out the complete performers’ lineup below:

(G)I-DLE

IVE

Jeans New

Monsta X

TXT

Enhypen

ATBO

Le Sserafim

STAYC

BE’O

HUGE Naughty

10cm

Gomak Boys

Along with the performers’ lineup, MMA 2022 has also announced special stages.

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and Shuhua will be having solo rap and dance performances, while Le Sserafim will include a solo stage of Kazuha.

Lim Young Woong will return to the stage with his songs London Boy and Polaroid.

Watch the Melon Music Awards 2022 on YouTube

Fans can stream MMA 2022 on a variety of streaming services.

Melon Music Awards are available for worldwide viewing. 1THEK Youtube channel. Japanese viewers can also watch it on UNEXT. South Korean viewers, however, have Wavve to view the show.

You can watch the awards show here!

