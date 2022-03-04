Joy Reid Slams Tucker Carlson’s ‘Stupid Racism’ Toward Judge Ketanji Jackson

MSNBC’s Joy Reid once again highlighted Tucker Carlson in her “The Absolute Worst” segment tonight.

Reid zoned in on Carlson’s racist request that Biden publicize the LSAT score of his Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, which he made in his March 2 television segment.

“Might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was,”Carlson stated this in a previous segment. “How did she do on the LSATs? Why wouldn’t he tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a once in a generation legal talent.”

This issue of “The Absolute Worst,” @JoyAnnReidTucker Carlson’s racist belief that President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson should be re-examined for her LSAT score, even though actual legal experts are unanimously in agreement she is extremely qualified. #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/1cmShSv5mE — The ReidOut (@thereidout) March 4, 2022

Reid was furious at Carlson as he thought about his education.

“Weirdly enough, couldn’t get into an Ivy League ‘Tuckums’ Carlson never asked to see any other nominees’ test scores,”Reid said.

Reid then quoted a tweet by Nikole Hannah-Jones following Carlson’s remarks from March 2.

“This is textbook racism. Not even a dog whistle. Show clips of Tucker asking for LSATs of a white candidate,” Hannah-Jones Tweet. “Outside of the ridiculous argument that scores to get INTO law school are the measure of qualification, the presumption that Black pp are dumb is standard white supremacy.”

This is pure racism. It was not even a whistle. See clips of Tucker asking for LSATs from a white candidate. Other than the absurd argument that scoring high enough to be admitted into law school is the measure of qualifications, the presumption of dumbness by Black pp is standard white supremacy. https://t.co/KmCC973RMz — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 3, 2022

“Ketanji Brown Jackson has an extensive amount of experience,”Reid also cited a Tweet from Elliot Williams that outlines Jackson’s legal background and career.

“Imagine a supremely qualified SCOTUS nominee with two Harvard degrees with honors, a SCOTUS clerkship for the justice they’d replace, and two years as a federal judge,” Williams’ Tweet. “(That’s Chief Justice John Roberts.) Ketanji Brown has all this, plus seven years more as a judge.

“In contrast, Amy Coney Barrett was the least qualified nominee in recent history,” Reid continued. “And did ‘Tuckums question her experience? He sure didn’t.”

Reid continued to quote Carlson’s praise for Amy Coney Barrett. “a remarkable person” “Maybe the most impressive person to receive a Supreme Court nomination in memory.”