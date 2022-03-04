Barbie Ferreira Responds to Behind the Scenes Drama Rumors

“Euphoria”Insider spoke with Barbie Ferreria, star of Barbie Ferreria about speculations regarding behind-the scenes drama.

“Euphoria”Barbie Ferreira stars in the HBO series.

“What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see,”Ferreria, who is promoting her PartnerCoors Light told Insider Thursday

The actress continued: “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things.”

“But I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because ‘Euphoria’ has really impacted so many people,” Ferreira said. “Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s OK because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”





Ferreria is currently starring as Kat Hernandez, a high-schooler on the critically acclaimed drama series “Euphoria,”This book explores the challenges teens face in navigating relationships, drugs, and sex.

Season 2 aired in January. It concluded on Sunday. Kat moved away from her old storyline about body positivity and her cam girl identity, and instead focused on her growing, healthy relationship with Ethan (Austin Abrams).

Reports and rumors have not confirmed that Kat’s reduced screen time and presence in this season’s episode are due to tension on set between Ferreria, Sam Levinson (showrunner), and Ferreria. Levinson writes and directs all episodes.

According to a report by The Daily BeastAccording to some reports, the actress reportedly walked off-set and certain scenes were cut.

Interview with The CutFerreira stated that the following was published in February. “Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience. She is secretly going through a lot of existential crises. She loses her marbles a little bit — just like everyone else in this season. The theme is everyone’s gone a little crazy.”





Cast members speak out about Long days spent on the setScripts are constantly changing and Kat’s storyline was always about her brief-lived relationship to Ethan. However, the actress spoke out to Insider.

Ferreria claimed that she also knew their romance “was gonna go downhill”Because Kat “is a restless teenager.”

With a The third seasonThis is “Euphoria”According to the actress, Kat is a favorite of hers. “internal fantasy life.”

“I hope to see her relationship with herself, the internet, with her friends,”She said. “I hope to see everything beautifully devolve as it always does on ‘Euphoria.’ I’m excited to read it. I don’t think it’s written yet, so I’ll be waiting.”

Ferreria will continue to be busy until then with Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated upcoming film, titled “Nope,”On July 22, in theatres

She also supports Coors Light. pledgeTo be more eco-conscious The company is working to reduce plastic rings in packaging worldwide to make it more sustainable.

Ferreria stated that she is from “a family of beer drinkers”She has taken small steps to eliminate her own waste. This is why the partnership was so natural.

“The world is very tumultuous at the moment,”She said. “And I think that that’s great that big corporations and people are starting to make moves into trying to make it so that we’re not being too wasteful.”