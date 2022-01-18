Joss Whedon’s Justice League Defense: Fans React

Both are loved by fans. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” aren’t impressed by Joss Whedon’s response to allegations of sexual misconduct and verbal abuse on the set of both the famed 90s sci-fi show and the 2017 DC comics blockbuster in an interview with New York Magazine.

Whedon addressed allegations of Ray Fisher’s mistreatment of Cyborg, which he played in “Justice League” but who saw his role in Whedon’s version severely reduced. Whedon claimed that his discussions with Fisher about Cyborg’s screen time had been respectful and that he had made the decision to cut down that screen time based on responses from test audiences.

“We’re talking about a malevolent force,”He said. “We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses.”

Fans of the Snyder Cut took to Twitter to praise the long-awaited redesign of this line. “Justice League” that Snyder and Warner Bros. released on HBO Max last year for restoring Cyborg’s status as a key role in plot. After Fisher’s performance was hailed by fans as one of the best parts of “ZSJL,” Whedon’s attempt to use test audiences against the actor were seen as tasteless.

We’ve seen some pretty horrendous Joss Whedon scripts and storylines over the years but insinuating that Ray’s role was cut down because it didn’t make sense in the movie and he’s a bad actor AFTER WEVE SEEN THE MOVIE!!! His worst day yet must be MLK day #IstandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/p85FN6Uqr7 — Mercury NOT talking about new DCEU anymore (@theeSNYDERVERSE) January 17, 2022

So was Whedon’s defense to claims from “Wonder Woman”Gal Gadot, star of Star Trek, said that she spoke to Warner Bros. executives after Whedon threatened to kill her “career miserable”While on the “Justice League” set. New York magazine told him that he had joked about his desire to tie himself to a railroad track rather than remove a scene Gadot wanted. Gadot claims he heard him saying that he was trying to tie her to a train track. “English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech,”He said. Gadot refuted this claim to New York Magazine, claiming she “understood perfectly.”

I’m not the biggest fan of Gal Gadot but to say she doesn’t understand English is another example of Joss Whedon and his discriminatory behaviour. She understood everything perfectly. — Hannah (@hannnah_lou) January 17, 2022

Joss Whedon saying Gal Gadot misunderstood him cause English isn’t her first language and she doesn’t understand it well… …dumbass to think this is going to help his rehabilitation tour. Gal Gadot! Get that bag and your busy self with you💰 pic.twitter.com/uZtHhWQZcb — Matt (@mattbo_0) January 17, 2022

Beyond “Justice League,”Whedon is also being criticized for his response on misconduct allegations stemming out of his time as showrunner. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” “Firefly.”One of the accusations that former collaborators made in the New Yorker story is one “Firefly” writer who recalled the showrunner spending an entire writers meeting mocking one writer’s dialogue and a member of the “Buffy”Whedon’s departure from the production team led to him repeatedly making out with young actresses in his office. He denied it.

Whedon admitted that he regrets his actions during work on “Buffy,”New York heard that he was feeling the same. “powerless”to not have any personal relationships with women on the set, even though he believed he would “always regret it” if he didn’t have sex with them.

Joss Whedon said that he was powerless to resist the urge and had to share his Buffy dreams with women because he believed he could. 🤢 What the HELL!! pic.twitter.com/8ag8hcdsI7 — Matt (@mattbo_0) January 17, 2022

All who have read the story seem to agree that Whedon tried to rebuild his image through the interview. Others point out that Whedon’s claims that Fisher, Gadot, and others who have accused him are doing so mistakenly or in bad faith are outweighed by the sheer number of people who have spoken out against him.

Although I had my journalism uniform up for a while, Joss Whedon’s redemption piece was still in my possession. @NYMagIt did not work out the way it was supposed to. I didn’t feel a ways about him before. I now dislike him. That’s not what these types of features are supposed do. — What’s love got to do with it? (@Walt_Boogie) January 17, 2022

This is what I am betting “rehabilitation”Interview with Whedon will backfire, just like R Kelly being on the witness stand. https://t.co/HJN750eVaQ — Tony Panaccio (@NewsRoundMyNeck) January 17, 2022