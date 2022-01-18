Andrew Garfield suggests DoorDash Driver from Viral Story Was “Sneaky”

Andrew Garfield confirmed a viral Tweet by a DoorDash driver, who delivered him food at Atlanta.

The Twitter account @DrnBerry shared the viral story that Garfield was rude during delivery.

Garfield denied that Garfield was rude.

Andrew Garfield confirmed a viral Tweet story by a DoorDash delivery driver, who claimed he delivered him food in Atlanta. However, he denied it. “rude”According to the driver.

A tweet by The Twitter account @DrnBerryA DoorDash delivery driver posted a series on Twitter that described their experience of delivering food in Atlanta to a house they believed Andrew Garfield was in.

“Bra was rude asf,”One of the tweets was about Garfield. “It was cool but I asked for his id it’s protocol if we deliver alcohol we have to scan. He kinda got agitated I brushed it off.”

A recent Episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcastGarfield confirmed that Garfield was in Atlanta for the secret role. “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”He ordered food from his home for himself and his friends on his first night in New York.

“I ordered takeout for us and COVID is high and I order food. It’s literally my first night there and it’s great. I get to wear a mask everywhere. I get to wear a hat. Nobody’s ever going to know I’m here and I’m going to really be low-key and whatnot,”Garfield stated.





Andrew Garfield portrays Spider-Man



Sony Pictures







The actor, 38 years old, continued to claim that the delivery man seemed to be a “sweet seeming guy”Arrived with his food.

“I open the door, I’ve got my mask on, my hat, and I’m like, ‘Thanks, man.’ And he’s like, yo, yo, yo, I need to see your ID. And I’m like ‘Huh?’ He’s like, ‘I need to see your ID.’ And I’m like, ‘No delivery food thing has ever asked me for my ID. This is interesting,'”Garfield went on.

Garfield stated that he asked DoorDash’s driver to get off his property because he was standing too close to Garfield’s front door. The driver then asked Garfield why he needed his ID.

“I’m like, ‘Sorry, man, why do you need my ID?’ ‘So I can check that it’s you.’ First of all, my DoorDash account is not my name. And he’s like, ‘Yeah, ’cause you got alcohol.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t get alcohol. I didn’t get any alcohol, man. I got some tacos,'”Garfield spoke on the podcast.

“Lo and behold the guy goes, ‘I think I just delivered food to Andrew Garfield,’ and I think he called me rude, which I definitely wasn’t. I did ask to do social distancing, but I obviously upset the man and I didn’t mean to and I apologize for anything that may have been misconstrued as being rude.”

Garfield concluded the story by suggesting that the delivery might have been trying to see his ID to link his presence in Atlanta — where all Marvel Studios films are produced — to the secret production of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“Wherever you are, I know what you were up to. You were being sneaky, and you gave me a good challenge that night,”The actor stated.