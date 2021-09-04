Josh Duggar Was Jim Bob‘s Dirty Secret All This While!

While Josh Duggar’s parents are reportedly standing by his side in his latest scandal, this isn’t the first time it’s happened. New information reveals that Jim Bob Duggar might have been keeping his son’s actions private for years. The truth was only discovered years later.

Long-term 19 Kids & Counting And Counting On fans will remember Josh’s various scandals over the years. He molested his sisters as a TLC star, cheated on Anna Duggar through a website that allowed him to find affairs, and assaulted a pornstar.

Katie Joy tweets: Without a crystal ball She shared some new information. She wrote, “A court filing in Federal District Court in Arkansas states that Government workers, the county & city Josh Duggar lives in, believes he was at ONE POINT on the S*X OFFENDER REGISTRY. They state that this would mean his crimes against his sisters would have been public for years.”

She posted the tweet to Instagram and added Katie’s caption. “Jill, Jessa, Joy & Jinger are suing the city, county, and multiple government workers for releasing a redacted police report into Josh’s molestation of them. However, the defendants filed a response to a motion stating they believe Josh was placed on the sex offender registry – thus making his crimes public. They are seeking reports from DHS about Josh’s request to remove his name from the registry. 😬”

Jim Bob Duggar reportedly plans to cover up Josh’s scandal.

Recently, a source revealed that People that Jim Bob plans to cover up Josh’s scandal. “Jim Bob always wants to sweep things under the rug,” The family source was shared. “He’s never going to talk about the scandal because it’s bad for business.”

The source also revealed that Jim Bob and Michelle are standing by Josh’s side throughout this scandal. Based on the new information uncovered by Katie Joy, it seems like Josh’s parents have continued to cover up for him throughout his life. Duggar fans will recall that he’s been involved in a handful of scandals over the years. Because of this, fans feel that Josh hasn’t been held accountable. The trial for Josh’s child pornography scandal is set for November 30. At that point, we will find out whether he’s guilty.

Is it any surprise that Jim Bob Duggar covered Josh’s needs his whole life? Do you think it’s time for Josh to be held accountable for his actions? Leave your comments below.