Beyonce Style Queen Red Carpet Style Evolution Since Destiny’s Child!

Beyoncé has always been a trend-setting style queen — and we’re here to prove it. An ultra-glam diva dating back to her girl band days, the superstar never shies away from a statement-making look.

Since bursting onto the scene in the early 2000s with Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé has rocked everything from coordinating ensembles to curve-hugging couture with ease.

The “Formation” singer regularly teams up with high-fashion houses like Balmain, Gucci, and Schiaparelli for award shows, red carpet events, or even a simple internet-breaking Instagram.

While Bey’s otherworldly glow has remained a constant over the years, she’s never afraid to switch up her style. For example, hit the rewind button back in the year 2000 and Queen B was rocking blonde hair and belly shirts alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

As her claim to fame continued to rise, the “Lemonade” singer made it clear that the only thing to expect from her fashion was the unexpected. From denim dresses and glitzy gowns to classic mini dresses, the star didn’t shy away from different aesthetics.

In recent years, she has upped her stake in the fashion game. Circa 2018, she blew Us away at the Grammys, rocking a black velvet Nicolas Jebran gown, Alain Mikli sunglasses, a saucer-like beret, and Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Then, in 2019, she shimmered at the Lion King U.K. premiere, wearing a gold gown by Vietnamese designer Nguyen Cong Tri. That same year, the icon released the first drop from her Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

Since selling out of her first collection, the fashion designer has gone on to drop a handful of limited-edition collabs, ranging from outerwear and swimwear to jeans and accessories.

Beyoncé even starred alongside her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir, for the Ivy Park Rodeo campaign, wearing everything from denim chaps to cow-print leggings.

Jewelry has taken center stage for the musician as well, as she starred in the Tiffany & Co. campaign alongside husband Jay-Z in August 2021. Beyoncé channeled Audrey Hepburn in the images, wearing a black gown and a 128.54-carat yellow diamond.

The massive piece of bling has only been worn by Hepburn, Mary Whitehouse, the wife of an American diplomat, and Lady Gaga, who wore the piece to the 2019 Oscars. Beyoncé is the first Black woman to wear the stone.

So, in honor of Queen B’s ever-evolving fashion, keep scrolling because we’re rounding up her best moments of all time, ahead.