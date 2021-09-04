Bride has to attend her Fiance’s Funeral in the Wedding Dress

When a woman bought the perfect white dress for her big day, she never imagined that she would wear it to a funeral. After her fiancé was tragically killed in a car accident, she decided to wear the wedding dress to his funeral.

“I love you forever, and a day, it’s never goodbye just a see you later. Can’t wait for a big hug and kiss from you.” These were the words spoken by Kate Quilligan at the funeral of the man she was set to marry and spend the rest of her life with.

The grieving bride-to-be wore this dress as a way to bid him a final goodbye. Myles ‘Miley’Harty, Limerick, Ireland was only hours away from saying it “I Do” when his life was ended instantly.

THE TRAGIC ACCIDENT

The 20-year-old was involved in a single vehiclecrash, and it is purported that his vehicle hit a pole at Cragmore in the early morning hours. He was the front passenger when the incident occurred.

The teenager behind the wheel was initially taken into custody for an alleged traffic offence. However, he was not charged. The car had another passenger in the back. Fortunately, they were sent to the hospital, suffering only minor injuries.

SHE DRESSED IN HER WEDDING ATTIRE

The loved ones of the deceased were able to bury him in August. Quilligan purportedly vowed that she was now betrothed to Harty. Quilligan wore her wedding dress and carried a wedding bouquet as a tribute to Harty and their special day.

According to an online video, Quilligan's dad said:

“Myles this is all Kate wanted her whole life, Miley Harty. She got dressed and she is going into you one last time. Miley, I will never forget you, you are the boss.”

HARDEST DAY OF HER LIFE

The young woman also shared her experience. She said: “Hardest day of my life today, but I know you’re with me every step of the way. I just really hope you know what I thought of you.”

The priest who oversaw the ceremony also cautioned people about the “risks” These are all part of driving. He called vehicles a “lethal weapon” She also advised funeral attendees to be aware of the dangers of driving.

INVESTIGATING TRAGEDY

On her Facebook page, Quilligan’s love for Harty is clear. In a recent posting, she submitted that this is: “I love you unconditionally, my brownie not a second goes by that I don’t think about you or miss you.”Both Harty and Quilligan families continue to mourn their loss.

Investigators are currently investigating the accident, and authorities have requested the public and any potential witnesses to come forward. They indicated that any dashcam footage taken on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale road would be helpful.