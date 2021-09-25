Josh Duggar Clashes With Prosecutors Over Photos of His Hands and Feet

Josh Duggar’s defense team is still arguing with prosecutors over pictures federal agents took of his hands and feet.

Former reality TV star Duggar will face child pornography charges in November.

Prosecutors stated that photos of Duggar’s hand showed a mark, which could also be seen in images taken with his devices.

Duggar’s team filed a document Thursday evening, requesting for the second time that a judge bar prosecutors from using the photos during the upcoming November trial in Arkansas.

Duggar, formerly of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” faces two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography, and has pleaded not guilty.

These photos show Duggar’s hands and feet.

Duggar’s defence team claims that Duggar didn’t get a warrant and that Duggar took the photos without an attorney present.

Duggar’s attorneys laughed off the explanations by prosecutors that Duggar was using the photos to document a hand scar. The scar could also be seen on multiple images that were taken from Duggar’s devices, which federal authorities had previously seized.

Prosecutors also argued that Duggar “expressly consented to having the photographs taken,” and that authorities never violated Duggar’s Fourth Amendment or Sixth Amendment rights.

Duggar’s legal team stated that authorities would not have photographed both of Duggar’s hands if they were trying to document Duggar’s scar.

The attorneys also accused the federal agents who took the photos of “manipulation” of Duggar’s body. They said their client was instructed to pose with different hand and foot positions, and said the camera shot the photographs from various “awkward angles.”

“What is more troubling about the Government’s after-the-fact rationalization is that the agent taking the photographs presumably had to stand behind Duggar and reach over his shoulder to obtain the angle reflected in the photographs,” Duggar’s defense team wrote.