Star Trek’s William Shatner going to space after landing a spot on Jeff Bezos’ rocket

Star Trek's William Shatner going to space after landing a spot on Jeff Bezos' rocket
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Star Trek acting legend William Shatner is set to become a real-life Captain James T. Kirk after landing a spot on Jeff Bezos’ rocket ship into space.

Although he won’t be boldly going where no man has been before after the billionaire already ventured into the final frontier, the actor will become the oldest ever astronaut.

A source revealed to the Central Recorder: “They are few more famous spacemen than James T. Kirk so it is only fitting William is to finally make it into space.

“Rumours are that Jeff has given a seat to William for free despite others paying millions to venture into space,” they added.



William Shatner
Actor William Shatner is set to become a real-life Captain James T. Kirk on space mission

The 90-year-old is slated to join the second crew to take the space flight in the New Shepard capsule next month.

According to reports, Shatner accepted a seat on the civil flight of 15 minutes as part of a documentary.

It is not known yet who will be accompanying the famed actor on this flight.

Shatner became a cultural icon worldwide for his portrayal as Captain James T. Kirk, the USS Enterprise.



Star Trek
William played Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek

He landed the big role in 1966 last playing the famous space explorer during the opening of the 85th Academy Awards in 2013.

Shatner was also the starring actor in the role of T. J. Hooker the police officer. This role lasted from 1982 to 1986.

Bezos, who was 57 years old, successfully completed his historic space mission. He delivered the youngest and oldest astronauts to Earth in one day.

Blue Origin, the planet’s most powerful human, announced that his spaceflight company, just minutes after he touched down at Launch Site One in west Texas, that tickets were now available.



Star Trek
He is set to channel his movie character and explore outer space

His rocket, New Shepard, soared higher than billionaire space race winner Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, reaching more than 66 miles above the Earth.

His brother Mark, 53-year-old test pilot Wally Funk, and Oliver Daemon, a Dutch teenager physics student, were also on the flight.

Funk was 82 years old and became the oldest person to have ever been into space. However, Daemon (18), whose multimillion dollar father bought his seat, was the youngest.

Latest News

Previous articleThe Truth About Rachael Ray Losing Another Home
Next articleJosh Duggar Clashes With Prosecutors Over Photos of His Hands and Feet

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder