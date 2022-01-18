Jonah Hill says he’s ended feud with Baby Yoda: ‘We’re dear friends’

Jonah Hill somewhat bizarrely announced on Instagram that he is not actually feuding with Mandalorian star Baby Yoda – after a magazine profile sparked concern online.

“I wanna say this once on the record: Baby Yoda and I are dear friends and text at least once a week,” Hill wrote in his Instagram caption.

Why did he feel the need to say that, you may wonder. Well, the comic feud began after Hill’Interview with W Magazine . He spoke to the magazine about his feelings. Don’t Look UpLeonardo DiCaprio, costar, introduced him to Mandalorian. Hill was not interested either in the Disney+ series, nor Baby Yoda.

“Leo made me watch The Mandalorian when we were making Don’t Look Up, and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn’t give a f*** because I didn’t know anything that it was about.”

People took to social media quickly, laughing that Hill had begun beef with Baby Yoda.

He reacted to the drama by posting an Instagram photo.

The caption was: “We may not be text every day type of friends and yes Covid put a strain on our friendship , but we are all good. And that’s all I will say on this matter ! Now please respect our privacy at this time.”

Natasha Lyonne, an actress who wrote: “Wow. Really messed up what you did to Baby Yoda.”

We can assume that Baby Yoda is using a cell phone.

He often posts humorous or positive messages on his social media. After asking for people to stop commenting about his appearance via Instagram, he became a major news story in October.