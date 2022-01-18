Google celebrates Betty White’s 100th birthday with hidden easter egg – here’s how to find it

Today would have marked Betty White’s milestone 100th birthday.

The iconic actress, who is best known for her role in The Golden Girls, passed away last month on December 31st at the age of 99.

Her unexpected death is said to have come six days after White suffered a stroke, per a copy of her death certificate obtained by People.

In honor of what would have been her centennial year, Google has marked the occasion with a sweet addition to their website.

The unique celebration can be seen when you search for her name on the platform. Almost immediately, the page is filled with rose petals that cascade down your screen, along with a message that reads, “Thank you for being a friend.”

Google Easter egg in honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday (Google)

The beautiful tribute references her Golden Girls character, Rose Nylund, whose theme song includes the beloved line, “Thank you for being a friend.”

This isn’t the only celebration that will take place in White’s honor.

The five-time Emmy Award winner will also receive a special screening in movie theaters of “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration.” The event was put together by Fathom Events and was initially announced before she passed in anticipation of her 100th birthday.

The Google Easter egg tribute has been lauded online by many of her fans, and it’s a reminder that White really did feel as though she was a friend to so many people.

“Make sure you Google #BettyWhite at least once today,” wrote one person.