Jojo Siwa: How tall is she?

By Brandon Pitt
As “Dance Moms” alum JoJo Siwa competes for the mirrorball trophy on “Dancing with the Stars” for the first time, those unaware of her energetic presence were also in the dark about how tall she was. According to a Q&A video that Siwa uploaded to YouTube in 2018, she has stated her height is “5′ 8.5″ or 5′ 9.”.

“I have literally seen so many tweets about why I’m so tall,” she said in a separate video, solely dedicated to addressing her tallness. “I don’t know, maybe I’ve just been tall my whole life so it doesn’t phase me, but it phases some of you guys!” Siwa’s large stature is noticeable, especially for her age. It partially clashes with her childlike aesthetic. But she doesn’t let it bother her. “Honestly, I laugh at it,” At another point, she stated the same thing. “I just focus on the nice people, not on the negative people.”

