Why did Lexi Wilson fire back at producers of Below Deck Med?

Below Deck Med star Lexi Wilson is firing back at producers once again. The troubled stew got fired on Monday night’s episode. She blamed the producers for making it difficult for her to see national television again. She doesn’t realize her actions were her own.

She also reacted to the producers. Miss Bahamas claimed that not all that is shown on television is true. Lexi says that producers created the storyline. After her firing this week, she took to Instagram again to vent.

What did Lexi Wilson say?

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 star is not backing down. Ever since the season premiered on Bravo and Peacock on Bravo, Lexi Wilson has been making waves on social media. The stew claims that she has “tea to spill;” however, she hasn’t revealed anything yet. Lexi will use Cameo to share her superyacht experience.

There’s just one little problem: she signed an NDA with Bravo stating she can’t talk about the show or reveal spoilers. Yet, that hasn’t stopped her from lashing out at the show and the producers. Lexi blames her behavior on grief and alcohol, but viewers can see that it doesn’t matter what state she’s in.

[Credit: Lexi Wilson/Instagram Stories]The model responded to the accusations on Instagram. In a now-deleted post captured by Reality Tea, Lexi tried to “clear the air” with her fellow cohorts. She then took it upon her to criticize Nadine Rajabi, the executive producer.

“And the nerve of you to message me talking about how you treated me fairly #nadinerajabi when you allowed this to happen,” In her Instagram post, Lexi Wilson stated.

Then she clarified that the conversation with her mom over money was not about her cast members but a former friend. The show’s influencer has been talking a lot lately about money, as fans are aware. Lexi boasted about living in an $8,000 per month condo. She’s also rumored to be engaged to a wealthy.

Will the Below Deck Med star appear at the reunion?

Lexi Wilson continued to defend herself in the video and deflect from the main issue at hand. Still, she wasn’t winning any points. She claimed that the producers “are the worst in life.” Once again, the Below Deck Med alum claimed that they’re the ones who made her look back. According to Lexi, she’s not that money-obsessed as she appears.

“That episode is completely edited down, and the stories are unrelated to the argument,” She went on.

[Credit: Lexi Wilson/Instagram]Many people are wondering if Lexi will make it to the reunion. She doesn’t have any contact with her fellow crew members. Since last year, all of them have moved on. It will be great television if she shows up.

Below Deck, Mediterranean airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.