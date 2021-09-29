‘Johnson’ Renewed For Season 2 By Bounce

EXCLUSIVE: Bounce has handed a renewal to Johnson ahead of its Season 1 finale on Sunday.

The series is a dramedy that is told from the Black man’s perspective. It also addresses misconceptions and hot-button stereotypes. It is a story about four Black men who became best friends in high school. They all have the same last names of Johnson, but they are not related. They are now in a very different place in their lives after 25 years of friendship. This threatens the unity that has been so strong. They confront and find humor in the most current controversial social issues from the Black man’s perspective, ranging from love and marriage to business, politics and religion.

Deji, Philip A. Smithey, Derrex Brady and Thomas Q. Jones are all part of the series creator. D.L. Hughley and Rosa Acosta are also part of the cast, as is Chloe James, Chloe James, James Austin Kerr, and Jessica Luza.

Bounce said Johnson’s premiere drew a network-record 2 million viewers across its August 1 debut. Sunday, October 3rd at 8 pm is the time for the Season 1 finale. All episodes are available on Brown Sugar, Bounce’s streaming service. The second run will debut in 2022.

The series is produced in partnership with Eric C. Rhone and Cedric the Entertainer’s A Bird & A Bear Entertainment, LaRay and Jones’ Midnight Train Productions. Jones and LaRay serve as showrunners, and Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer, and Reesha Le. Archibald are executive producers.

“Deji LaRay and Thomas Q. Jones created a show by-and-for African Americans, giving viewers an authentic and heartfelt peak into life for Black males in today’s society at a time when it is hugely important and relevant,” David Hudson, Scripps Networks Head of Original Programming, said the following: “The show was immediately embraced by viewers and became a can’t-miss hit that sparks huge social media commentary and conversation every week.”

Said LaRay, “We set out to create a show with relatable characters that tackled tough conversations in an entertaining way, and I’m happy that has resonated with our audience.” Added Jones: “Deji and I felt that showcasing our experiences as the everyday Black man was overdue, and we are grateful to our family at A Bird and A Bear Entertainment, David Hudson and Bounce for believing in us. Johnson has opened the flood gates for some honest and necessary dialogue.”