John Zabel is the new conservator of Britney Spears’ estate.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ lawyer, asked the court for a new temporary conservator to replace James “Jamie” Spears. “My client wants, my client needs, my client deserves an orderly transition,” He said. John Zabel, a certified accountant, was his choice. Hollywood Life reports that Zabel owns his own company, Media Finance Structures, and has over 35 years’ worth of experience in the financial field.

Zabel has, per his company’s website, “senior financial executive experience in both the major studio environment (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment) and the independent financing and production environment (Peter Guber’s Mandalay Entertainment).” The former Ernst & Young auditor, per LinkedIn, got his undergraduate degree at CSU Long Beach before completing the Executive Management Program at UCLA. Zabel was the Senior Vice President at Sony Pictures Entertainment, before moving to Mandalay Entertainment as a comparable role.

Rosengart clearly wanted Spears’ estate in competent hands. Zabel has the experience to do the job. It’s amazing that Britney can only endure Zabel until the end of the year, if Zabel proves to be not the right match for her.