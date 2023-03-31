John Owen Lowe plays the flute in Unstable comedy series

Netflix’s latest comedy series Unstable stars Rob Lowe alongside his real-life son. His son, John Owen Lowe is an accomplished flute player in the series. This brings up the question: Does John Owen Lowe really play the flute?

One son who has social problems is placed in the biological research firm where he must work with his father. Rob Lowe is the father. He’s an eccentric, exotic and determined man who wants to save his son. John Owen Lowe portrays his son, his father.

The whimsical Netflix This series will make audiences laugh, as it explores the complicated relationships that children and their parents have later in life. The series Unstable premiered on March 20, 2023.

Is John Owen Lowe a real-life flute player?

No. John Owen Lowe plays an instrument other than his acting.

A recent Interview Netflix spoke with the actor to discuss his personal relationship with his dad and what it was like for him working alongside his parents. He also discussed how his development as Jackson led to his incredible flutist ability.

“I play the piano. Jackson is a flute player, something that I wouldn’t do. No offense.”

In relation to how his character ended up with such a specific talent, John Owen Lowe claimed the idea came from one of the show’s co-creators Victor Fresco. “We thought that the flute was having a resurgence, perhaps thanks to Lizzo. It’s also a funny instrument. It’s hard to look cool playing the flute.”

The actor continued, “Lizzo does it, but there’s not many other people who can do it. I certainly can’t.”

John Owen Lowe’s IRL musical talents

Writer/actors are often present on various social media sites, such as Instagram.

John took to his account recently to share some of the music he’d been creating:

John Owen Lowe performs a song sample in the video. While he is playing the chords, Owen Lowe sings along to the melody.

No doubt this is not the last the internet has seen of John Owen Lowe’s musical talents.

Netflix exclusively streams Unstable.

