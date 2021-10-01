John Logan Makes Blumhouse Heads to Peacock His Directorial Debut with Kevin Bacon

Blumhouse will produce the directorial debut of Oscar-nominated writer John Logan, which will be starring Kevin Bacon. It will exclusively stream on Peacock.

Logan’s untitled film, which he wrote and is directing, is a horror movie that stars the previously announced Theo Germaine, Anna Chlumsky and Carrie Preston. Quei Tann and Austin Crute are also part of the cast, as is Monique Kim, Cooper Koch, Darwin del Fabro, and Monique Kim.

Filming has begun for the untitled film, which will be released on Peacock in 2022. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

BlumFest announced the news Friday, as part the Los Angeles genre festival Beyond Fest. You can watch a teaser announcement video and see the move to Peacock by the new cast below.

Jason Blum will be producing with Michael Aguilar. Scott Turner Schofield’s executive producer is Kevin Bacon.

John Logan has been nominated three times for the Oscar “Gladiator,” “The Aviator” “Hugo,” he’s also the writer of films such as “Skyfall,” “Spectre,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Alien: Covenant.” Most recently he’s the creator behind the series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels”Showtime

Tann is known for her recurring guest roles on Tyler Perry’s “Bruh.”Crute recently was announced as the Regina Hall comedy star “Honk for Jesus.”Lore stars on the CW/Netflix drama “All American.”Kim recently appeared in the dark comedy “Looks That Kill.”Koch will star in an independent film “Swallowed”This was seen in “A New York Christmas Wedding.”Del Farbo starred as Del Farbo in Brazilian productions “Shrek The Musical,” “Fiddler on the Roof” “The Wizard of Oz.”

Advantage PR and The Park Noak Agency are Quei Tann’s representatives. Austin Crute’s is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and NINETY5IVE. Monique Kim is represented by Joseph Le Talent Agency, Vault Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Cooper Koch is represented by Innovative Artists, Silver Lining Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Desert Wolf Productions represents Darwin del Fabro.