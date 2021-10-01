Emily Ratajkowski shares the First Photos of her Baby Boy’s Face

Sly, Sly!

New mom, after keeping her newborn son’s image out of the limelight for almost seven months, finally got it back. Emily Ratajkowski introduced her baby boy to fans in new photos shared on her Instagram Story on Oct. 1. The model gave birth to her son. Sylvester Apollo Bear in March, posted pictures of the little one wearing an adorable sweater with his name on it and a cap that is just a bit too big for the youngster.

In another image, Sly tried on a fuzzy, pink hat—and the resulting snap basically belongs in a baby magazine.

Although it is too soon to predict if baby Sly will be a model like his mama, the 30-year old first-time mother has been keeping her fans informed via social media about her new chapter. “If it seems like I’m always breastfeeding it’s because I am,”She made a joke in an April Instagram picture of herself nursing the baby.