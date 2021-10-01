John Logan Blumhouse Horror Film Headed To Peacock, Casts Six – BlumFest

Today BlumFest it was announced that John Logan’s feature directorial debut, the LGBTQIA+ horror film set at a gay conversion camp, will stream on Peacock. In addition, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Anna Lore, Monique Kim, Cooper Koch, and Darwin del Fabro are joining already cast Kevin Bacon, Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germain and Carrie Preston in the feature written by the 3x Oscar nominated Hugo Scribe.

Tann is a recurring guest star on Tyler Perry’s Bruh,” airing on BET+, playing Officer Darla Grills on the series, which is about the lives of a group of 30- something Black men as they explore the world of dating, careers and friendship in present-day society. Bella Thorne’s executive-produced short film is still in production. JellyWhere she stars as ‘Edith,’Harley Quinn Smith was opposite. The Park Noak Agency repped actress starred in Blumhouse’s 2018 feature Cam. Other credits include a recurring guest star role on Netlflix’s hit series Dear White People She played Genifer, a brave trans woman on Winchester’s campus in the satirical comedy. This was a powerful representation for Tann as a Black, queer woman. Tann also had a recurring guest on ABC’s How to get away with murder He was cast in Cycle 23 America’s Top Model.

Recently, Crute was announced as the comedian alongside Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. Save Your Soul by Honking for Jesus from production company Pinky Promise and Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% banner. Crute starred in Annapurna’s Booksmart from Olivia Wilde, and Netflix’s cult favorite post-apocalyptic series Daybreak. Crute was recently seen on ABC’s comedy series Call Your MotherKyra and Kyra Sedgewick. Crute made his acting debut on Donald Glover’s award-winning series Atlanta, followed by arcs on Netflix’s cult hit series TrinketsAnd Orange is the New Black. Paradigm Talent Agency represents Crute and NINETY5IVE represents Crute

Lore appears on the CW/Netflix drama All American Lore’s past credits include a leading role in Blumhouse’s My Valentine: Into the Dark Series for Hulu, and has a regular on the HBO Max series Doom Patrol. Lore is represented in the United States by Kevin Donahue Management, and Erik Hyman from Paul Hastings.

Actor-writer-producer Kim recently starred opposite Brandon Flynn and Julia Goldani-Telles in the dark comedy Looks That Kill This episode recurred on Netflix’s mini-series What/If starring Renée Zellweger. The comedy pilot Hoboken International! , which she co-wrote with Nate Grams, was featured in The Black List’s TV Writers Staffing Book and was a Top 10 Finalist in Final Draft’s Big Break Screenwriting Contest. High ExpectationsFunny Or Die and WHOHAHA featured a comedy web series she produced, edited, and starred as in. Kim is represented by Joseph Le Talent Agency, Vault Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Koch will be next appearing in the independent Be savoredCarter Smith directed Jena Malone. He appeared previously in the Netflix Movie.New York Christmas Wedding. Koch is represented by Innovative Artists, Silver Lining Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

del Fabro was part of the Original Brazilian Productions of Shrek The Musical. Fiddler on the Roof. The Wizard of Oz.He was a star in the Brazilian soap opera. Ligações PerigosasBased on Les Liaisons Dangereuses). He was recently seen as Puck in a Midsummer Night’s DreamAs Adam in the Juneberry Collective The Feather Dosen’t Fall Far From The Tree at Signature Theatre and Dominic in ‘The play is real Tank. Desert Wolf Productions represents del Fabro.

Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing Logan’s untitled movie. Bacon and Scott Turner Schofield serve as EPs.

