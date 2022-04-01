Joey Fatone could be Joe Gatto’s replacement, according to some impractical jokers. The N’SYNC Star Shares His Thoughts

Pop culture rarely allows for speculation about how an unscripted, practical joke show on cable will replace its creators following a surprise exit. Impractical JokersIt’s as rare as it gets on small screens. It’s actually four, but the future of the show will be very different without Joe Gatto. The show’s future is being hyped by the remaining three members. Impending special between-seasons event With Season 10 in the works , and while we already know some of the celebrities that will be aiding in the chaos, it’s unknown if the show will ever permanently fill the Gatto-shaped void. If it does, though, it’s not a major stretch to think that the Jokers-friendly N’SYNC vet Joey Fatone would be a logical choice.

Just such an inquiry was thrown Joey Fatone’s way during his Fandemic Dead 2022 panel in Atlanta, and rather than coyly dodging the question like a lot of celebrities would, Fatone offered an earnest answer implying how awesome it would be, even if replacing Joe Gatto is a lofty task for anyone. After being asked by a fan if he would be replacing Gatto, Fatone began with joking confidence.

Heck, yeah!… Oh, yeah! Although I would love to, it’s Joe. Let’s face it, Joe is the man in that situation. They are all, but Joe had no fear. He didn’t care and he was very good at it. He’s very good at it. Also, I think I’ll likely go out and do some stuff.

Joey Fatone is a well-known actor who has appeared in quite a few television shows. Impractical JokersThe hosts host the aftershow, which includes specials and episodes over the years. After Party Impractical JokersIt has maintained the funniest episodes of the show after they air. And in Fatone’s mind, as it likely goes in a lot of fans’ brains, he’s not going to be THE guy who can replace Joe Gatto within this context of a show that he helped create, with comedy partners he’d worked with for many years. Similarly, Joe Gatto couldn’t replace Fatone on the musical side of things, though I’d be down for that Freaky Friday situation to happen somehow.

That said, it isn’t necessary to wholly replace Gatto to work with the Impractical JokersEric Andre, who will be part of the special, and others, have shown that they are a squad. Chris Jericho is a WWE and AEW celebrity who tags along . He answered, basically confirming that he will be part of Season 10, even though he hasn’t filmed much yet.

In fact, we will be filming more Afterparty stuff. This is the show I host. We’ll probably be shooting sometime in April. They have already shot episodes and are bringing in celebrities to fill the gaps.

It’s hard to believe Joe Gatto would make a very safe-for-work comment about filling his gaps. It’s hard to believe that Joey Fatone wouldn’t chuckle at it.

Prior to that question being asked, Joey Fatone talked about how he prefers to stay away from digging into people’s private lives, saying he had no dirt to offer regarding Joe Gatto’s situation away from the show. Due to this, the comedian left the TV program. Bessy Haggar splits with her soon-to-be ex-wife It was not clear what the consequences of the incident were. Fatone jokingly said he’d let everyone know when he heard something, but also noted that he reached out to Gatto at the time, offering friendly emotional support, which Gatto appreciated.